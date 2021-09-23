Spotlight on air quality ahead of winter and stubble-burning in the North

Air quality issue has taken centre stage ahead of peak winters with the Centre moving fast to contain the widespread and farm fires in the North. This also comes in wake of the new WHO guidelines on air quality which have indicated that the whole of India faces the problem of high pollution across the year. The Centre, however, is pinning its hopes on the Norms which are at the draft stage and are likely to come out next year.

As the season of sets in along with winters in the North, the Centre along with its several agencies and the five key agriculture states have stepped up efforts to prevent any large-scale burning and avoid dangerous air quality in the coming months.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has held several meetings with environment ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan and they all have submitted an action plan to deal with stubble burning, said officials. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is also in process of issuing several directives to the state for effective implementation.

Other central ministries, such as those of agriculture and of power, have also taken up measures for alternate uses of the stubble. The power ministry along with state-owned power generator NTPC will procure 20 million tonnes of bio-pellets made of farm stubble. Fourteen thermal units will use these pellets as fuel along with coal.

The agriculture ministry which has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the next five years for tackling issue has till yet disbursed 1 lakh bio-decomposition machines in the five states. The ministry has also made a task force to look into the usage of stubble as cattle feed. Officials said Kutch in Gujarat and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan have been identified as two regions where stubble can be transported for cattle feed due to high demand from the areas.

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said compared to last year, winters this year would be better as strong steps have been taken in advance.

“From July to September, six advisories and 40 directions have been issued in matters of air quality. There are several reasons for poor air quality in Delhi – vehicular emissions, stubble, construction etc. We are taking active steps to reduce stubble burning through strict monitoring, using alternate methods etc,” Yadav said.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has done a project of bio-decomposition in the five states. In Delhi, they have covered 4,000 hectares, Haryana 1 lakh hectare and UP 4 lakh hectares of farm land with bio-decomposers.

Yadav said the CAQM has already alerted district chief secretaries for preventing farm fires. “There will be a ground force which will do its job,” Yadav said.

In a first, the Centre in October 2020 brought a new Ordinance for tackling in Delhi-national capital region (NCR). The President signed the Ordinance titled ‘The Commission for air quality management in the national capital region and adjoining areas, 2020’. Under this, the Centre formed a legislative commission CAQM for under the Environment Protection Act (EPA),1986.

However, the Centre stopped short of making a nationwide body or a legislation to tackle worsening air quality. WHO on Wednesday released new and stringent air quality guidelines and lowered the recommended levels of pollutants that can be considered safe for human health.

WHO has now said that a concentration of over 15 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter concentration is not considered safe. Earlier it was 25 micrograms per cubic metre. This new norm puts the whole of India under dangerous air quality levels.

MoEFCC officials said the Centre had started drafting new air pollution norms before the WHO norms. Senior officials said the Air Pollution Norms are being worked up on with IIT-Kanpur and will be out by next year.

Yadav said the norms would be enforced as soon as they are finalised.