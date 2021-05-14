Covid: Dr Reddy's rolls out Sputnik V in India at Rs 995 per dose

-
Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V launched in India on Friday, with the first dose being administered in Hyderabad. The price of the imported vaccine is Rs 995 (inclusive of taxes) per dose and the India-made variant could be cheaper.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), the Indian distribution partner for the vaccine, said that the first consignment of the imported doses landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.
"As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14. Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," the company told stock exchanges.
The imported doses of the vaccine are priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948 plus 5 percent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it said.
DRL said it will work with stakeholders in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort.
"With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said G V Prasad, co-chairman and Managing Director of DRL.
Sputnik V has shown 97.6 percent efficacy from analysis on 3.8 million Russians. It is a two-dose vaccine. A single dose regimen of Sputnik Light has been approved in Russia.
