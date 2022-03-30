Stability of international order under question: PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

India has made regional cooperation its priority after "recent developments in Europe" put the stability of international order in question, said Prime Minister on Wednesday, referring to the war in Europe without naming Russia.

Modi was speaking via video at a summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations. Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

“The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting charter to develop institution architecture for our group,” he said.

India will provide the secretariat $1 million to increase its operational budget, said Modi.