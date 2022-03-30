Stability of international order under question: PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

India has made regional cooperation its priority after "recent developments in Europe" put the stability of international order in question, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, referring to the war in Europe without naming Russia.
Modi was speaking via video at a summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations. Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
“The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group,” he said.
India will provide the BIMSTEC secretariat $1 million to increase its operational budget, said Modi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU