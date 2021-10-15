Stalin asks Delhi, 3 other states to lift 'unreasonable' firecracker ban

Assuming the role of a voice for Tamil Nadu's industry, which has been reeling under financial stress due to Covid and environment norms, the state's chief minister has written to his counterparts in Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Haryana, urging them to lift what he called the 'unreasonable' blanket ban on '

According to the Indian Fireworks’ Manufacturers’ Association (TIFMA), sales worth Rs 600 crore will be wiped out during the upcoming Deepavali season due to the ban in these regions. In his letter to other state chief ministers, Stalin said, “It has been brought to my notice that your government has imposed a ban on the sale of during this festival season (Diwali-2021). I wish to draw your attention to the fact that the Supreme Court has already banned certain categories of polluting firecrackers and now, green crackers with significantly lower emissions are being manufactured. Therefore a blanket ban on firecrackers is not reasonable.”

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of contributes to almost 90 per cent of the fireworks made in the country, giving jobs to around 300,000 people directly and another 500,000 indirectly. Before the pandemic, the size of the industry was to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore, which has come down to around Rs 1,500 crore now.

“Such a ban is not prevalent in other countries. Moreover, such a ban, if imposed by other states also, would lead to the closure of the entire industry, jeopardising the livelihood of around 800,000 persons. You would also appreciate that bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially A balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood and public health is possible and necessary,” Stalin added.

He asked the states to reconsider the ban on sale of firecrackers and requested that the sale of firecrackers fall within the norms set by the Supreme Court and the Green Tribunal. The rise in raw material prices such as aluminium by 30 per cent, sulphur by 100 per cent and paper and paper products by 40-60 per cent, too had affected the operating cost in Sivakasi region. According to the industry bodies, over 200 fireworks manufacturing units were shut down in the region in the last one year.

“There is no logical reason behind such a ban. These four states contribute to around Rs 600 crore of our business. Moreover, the governments should understand that is part of our culture too and ban on crackers will affect that tradition,” said T Kannan, general secretary of The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA). It was in December 2020 that the Green Tribunal had banned the sale and use of all fire crackers in around 122 cities across the country based on the air-quality index in that region. In July this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a challenge by the industry against this order.

Kanna added that it is wrong that crackers are the reasons for the in cities like Delhi, citing a study by the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur. According to the report, road dust, industrial stack, vehicles, concrete batching, domestic fuel burning, hotels, construction and MSW burning are the major reasons for pollution in the city.