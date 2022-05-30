Start-ups in India created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

-
Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even in the phase of the Covid pandemic, fIndian start-ups have been creating wealth and value with entrepreneurs emerging from smaller cities and towns as well.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, the prime minister said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.
"The total valuation of these unicorns is more than $330 billion, that is, more than Rs 25 trillion. Certainly, this is a matter of pride for every Indian.” “You will also be surprised to know that out of our total unicorns, 44 came up last year. Not only that, 14 more unicorns were formed anew in 3-4 months this year," he said.
