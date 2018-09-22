Startups offering solutions to water problems, but are they feasible?

This year saw a city run out of water completely. It was one of the world’s greatest tourist destinations, Cape Town.

Government reports suggest India’s per capita availability of water has been reducing progressively due to an increase in population and the country is facing water stress. To add to this, a report titled, “The state of the world’s water” by WaterAid says India has the lowest per capita access to clean drinking water – close to 163 million Indians are said to be suffering from this scarcity. At the same time, the report adds that it is ...