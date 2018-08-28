Maha farmers need permission to grow water-guzzling crops; experts disagree

The latest draft under Maharashtra Groundwater (Development and Management) Rules 2018 that requires a farmer in notified groundwater stressed areas to seek permission before sowing ‘water intensive crop,’ might be a welcome initiative towards conservation of natural resources but farmers’ organization are not happy with the move. They say there are better alternatives available to wean farmers away from water-guzzling crops.

One option, which farmers’ groups advocate is implementing a price mechanism that incentivises farmers who refrain from growing water-guzzling crops in water-scarce areas.

Though the farmers agreed that wasteful usage of water should be curbed, they said authorities should not be allowed to decide what crop a farmer can plant in his field.

“A farmer decides on his crop plan on three basic parameters - price, rainfall pattern that year and soil conditions. How can any authority determine what to sow and what not to sow,” said Govind Joshi, working president of Sharad Joshi Trust.

The trust, that has been working in the field of groundwater recharge in Maharashtra, says that there are other alternatives to discourage farmers from growing water-guzzling crops like sugarcane and banana in water-stressed areas.

“One option which could be considered is pricing water for irrigation, secondly micro-irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems should be made affordable for small and marginal farmers and finally power supply should be made consistent so that farmers draw water from canals through pumps and not directly,” Joshi said.

These measures should have been considered while drafting the new rules. The problem that Joshi pointed out was that the draft does not clearly mention water-intensive crops and water stressed areas.

A recent study by NABARD had called for putting a price on water used for irrigation to at least recover the operating and maintenance costs of structures like canals.



The study also advocated for disincentivising cultivation of water-intensive crops like sugarcane in Maharashtra and rice in Punjab and move them to eastern states through better procurement policies.

Rice, wheat and sugarcane which together account for 43 per cent of total cropped area, consume almost 80 per cent of freshwater available in the country, the study showed.

Shyam Ashtekar of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana said rather than making farmers seek permission to grow a particular crop, government should have disincentivised sugarcane farming through pricing measures.

“They could have dissuaded people fom growing sugarcane in water-stressed areas through pricing methods and decontrol,” Ashtekar said.

But, given that groundwater levels are fast depleting in several parts of the country, the rules have found support from several quarters.

“Crop plan based on availability of natural resources is very essential for sustainability of agriculture, but all depends upon the instruments under the state’s disposal to implement that,” said Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of Punjab Farmers Commission.

He said the draft Punjab Farmers Policy has also advocated developing a crop plan based on availability of natural resources and international prices.

Mahendra Dev, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) said the realisation should come from the farmers that extensive usage of groundwater for some crops would lead them to disaster.

“The concept of ‘paani panchayat’ in Maharashtra should be revived with the help of farmers groups and associations to stop indiscriminate use of groundwater,” Dev said.