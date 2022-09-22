Startups to get access to large datasets of non-personal data: MoS IT

-
ALSO READ
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India leading globally in digital payments, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Big Tech games system many times: Chandrasekhar after Uber Files report
Rajeev Misra may raise $8-10 bn for his new fund, in talks with gulf royals
-
In order to give Indian startups a leg up to come up with more India focused offerings the government is in the process of creating one of the largest datasets programme, which will give access to non-personal data to the entire AI ecosystem here.
“We see many opportunities that are going to be based on our domestic capabilities and capabilities that will be limited to Indian innovation, and Indian innovators. These datasets will be given access to only Indian companies and Indian startups,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for electronics and IT. He was addressing the Global Fintech Fest virtually.
He said that there will be parts of policymaking that are going to be tailor-made forIndia innovators and startups. Chandrasekhar also added that some of this will also be made available for companies coming from outside India.
“The other focus of the government is on creating joint IPs and ownership between Indian startups and foreign companies, especially in the deep tech space,” he added.
Chandrasekhar also said that going ahead digital will be a significant part of our growth story of India. He also added that other than the consumer trends or startups the next few years is going to be more of AI and opportunities coming from data economy.
Despite all the growth in the startup ecosystem, Chandrasekhar said that one of the biggest challenge that the country is facing now is skilling. “Our skilling ecosystem today knows the need for reskilling. We will soon be launching Digital university which will allow a student who is already enrolled in another course to take up another course from this university at the same time,” added Chandrasekhar.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 00:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU