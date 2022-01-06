State govt calls off Vibrant Gujarat Summit amid rising Covid cases

-
The state government on Thursday called off the tent Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar, citing rising Covid-19 cases.
The government said that summit was cancelled in the interest of citizens and in a bid to contain an outbreak of Covid-19. According to the government, the summit had received overwhelming response from participants, partner countries as well as foreign and domestic delegates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate the summit on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The summit had invited heads of state and heads of governments from at least five nations for the inaugural including Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia; Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique; Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.
Number of partner countries, which continues to rise from edition to edition, stood at 26 countries for the 10th edition of VGGS. Among these, leading partner countries include Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, UAE, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, Netherlands, Denmark and Finland among others.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat as the new Omicron variant spreads across India. The state has already seen 3350 new cases until January 5, up from 1,059 on January 1. As a result, total active cases in Gujarat have crossed the 10,000-mark, up from nearly 4000 on January 1.
The state government said there was a 97.48 per cent recovery rate among Covid patients in Gujarat.
