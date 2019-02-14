State govts not bound to pay same dearness allowance as Centre: SC

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Government treats pensions as part of current expenditure
Need safeguards against 'state' violence
Letter to BS: You need something more than Aadhaar to bring 'achchhe din'
Same pay perks for highway, construction workers likely; to benefit 40 mn
SC upholds Aadhaar as Money Bill: Here is what experts, govt said back then
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday observed state governments are not bound to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of their employees in line with the Centre's periodic revisions, a law website reported.
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had appealed before the apex court against a Madras High Court order that directed the board to pay employees DA of 49 per cent, at par with those who work in the Central government.
The board applealed before the apex court that paying a revised Dearness Allowance to more than 80,000 of its employees would have a huge financial implication on the Board, Livelaw.in reported.
Payin dearness allowance would depend upon the ability and the financial position of the employer, the Supreme Court observed. The Supreme Court said the High Court had "erred" in its judgment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU