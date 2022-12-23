JUST IN
Business Standard

States to conduct mock drills next week to review Covid preparedness

Specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources; aim is to check whether the equipment is in running condition, or needs refurbishment

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Maharashtra

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

While cases have declined in India, three states â€” Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala â€” still account for almost 48 per cent of the countryâ€™s daily Covid infections
Some doctors, however, feel that if the last dose taken by an individual was more than a year ago, people should now go for another one now

Stepping up vigil, states in India will now undertake mock-drills across health units next week to ensure the operational readiness of Covid-19 dedicated facilities, with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. The idea is to check whether the equipment is in running condition, or needs refurbishment.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 19:39 IST

