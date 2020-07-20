Statsguru: India staring at grim future as Covid-19 count tops 1 million

On July 16, India had crossed 1 million Covid-19 cases, and is only behind the US and Brazil in the number of confirmed infections. Things, as they stand today, do not look promising. Despite imposing one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, India is witnessing a rapid rise in cases.

Chart 1 shows that the pace of new active cases being added daily is rising faster than ever. Relative to active cases, the number of deaths is low. But this should not be seen as a success: Covid deaths can be avoided in many cases if diagnosed at an early stage, research has shown. Chart ...