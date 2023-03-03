Jamshedpur Steel city is celebrating its 184th Founders Day today

Jamshedpur Steel City is celebrating its 184th Founder's Day today (March 3, 2023) on the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who founded the Tata group. The city has been decked with sparkling decorations and significant landmarks and heritage buildings have been illuminated with lights for the occasion.

The opening of the COVID Warrior Park and the Jamshedpur Nature Trail are among this year's main attentions. Several performances, a thank-you speech, and a series of shows are also planned. It is expected to see good participation from the crowd after three years of COVID-induced restrictions.

184th Tata Founders Day: The man behind it all

Jamshedpur, the largest city in Jharkhand is also known as Tatanagar or the Steel City. Sir Jamsetji Tata is credited with establishing the city in the early 20th century on the Chotanagpur plateau in the East Singhbhum district of what is called the state of Jharkhand today. The city gets its name from him.

Established by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Tata group is one of India's largest conglomerates.

A pioneering Indian industrialist, Tata lived from March 3, 1839, to May 19, 1904. He was named the greatest philanthropist of the twentieth century, the "father of Indian Industry", and is regarded as a legendary industrialist. The manufacturing facility here has been behind Jamshedpur's steady growth as a steel city.