Jamshedpur Steel city is celebrating its 184th Founders Day today

The Tata Founders Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who founded the Tata group

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

Steel city is all set to celebrate today's 184th Tata Founders Day

Jamshedpur Steel City is celebrating its 184th Founder's Day today (March 3, 2023) on the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who founded the Tata group. The city has been decked with sparkling decorations and significant landmarks and heritage buildings have been illuminated with lights for the occasion.

The opening of the COVID Warrior Park and the Jamshedpur Nature Trail are among this year's main attentions. Several performances, a thank-you speech, and a series of shows are also planned. It is expected to see good participation from the crowd after three years of COVID-induced restrictions.

184th Tata Founders Day: The man behind it all

Jamshedpur, the largest city in Jharkhand is also known as Tatanagar or the Steel City. Sir Jamsetji Tata is credited with establishing the city in the early 20th century on the Chotanagpur plateau in the East Singhbhum district of what is called the state of Jharkhand today. The city gets its name from him.

Established by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Tata group is one of India's largest conglomerates.

A pioneering Indian industrialist, Tata lived from March 3, 1839, to May 19, 1904. He was named the greatest philanthropist of the twentieth century, the "father of Indian Industry", and is regarded as a legendary industrialist. The Tata Steel manufacturing facility here has been behind Jamshedpur's steady growth as a steel city.

184th Tata Founder’s day: History and theme

In honor of the founding father's birthday and his vision of an industrial future with social welfare at its core, Tata Steel and the other companies of the Tata group hold celebrations each year. Tata Steel first observed Founder's Day on March 3, 1932. D N Madan, chief accountant of Tata Iron and Steel Company, is said to be the first to come up with the idea to celebrate a yearly event in honour of Sir J N Tata on his birthday.

The 2023 theme for Tata Founders Day is "Greennovation: "Green Tomorrow." It will be a grand celebration to honour its founder and the man who made Jamshedpur India's "Steel City".

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:58 IST

