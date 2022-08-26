JUST IN
IRCTC cancels 126 trains today, 26 Aug: Check your train status here
SC directs listing of pleas in election freebies case to three-judge bench
In a first, Supreme Court to live steam proceeding of CJI's court
Jharkhand in turmoil: What does the law say on holding an office of profit?
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses two more tremors, 11 in last four days
Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine president; discusses trade ties
Vidyanidhi scheme extended for kids of agricultural labourers: CM Bommai
Cowhide transport does not amount to contravention of UP cow act, says HC
Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today
Fund allocation for railway projects in North-East rises by 254% in 8 years
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Ghulam Nabi Azab resigns from INC, points out Rahul Gandhi's behaviour
Business Standard

Stolen idols: US accounts for largest number of returned artefacts

Recently, idols wing of Tamil Nadu CID initiated the process for retrieving six Chola-era idols from US

Topics
United States | artefact | Indian art

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

As many as 157 artefacts and antiquities were handed over by the United States during Prime Minister Modi's visit in Sept '21
As many as 157 artefacts and antiquities were handed over by the United States during Prime Minister Modi's visit in Sept '21 (Photo: ANI)

Reports that the idol wing of the Criminal Investigation Department in Tamil Nadu has initiated the process of retrieving six Chola-era idols from the United States of America has once again brought attention to the issue of Indian historical artefacts that have been illegally transported to other countries.

According to a recent reply by the Union government in the Lok Sabha, the US accounted for the largest number of recoveries of stolen Indian idols and heritage objects since 2014 under the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA).

In the reply, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said out of 229 such heritage objects recovered since 2014, 178 were found in museums and auction houses across the US.

Six idols

The bronze idols were reported to have been stolen from the Nareeswara Sivan temple, Veeracholapuram in Kallakurichi district, in the 1960s, and are currently kept at various US museums. The process of retrieval would be conducted under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs) between the Indian and the US governments.

The CID traced down the idols to the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio, Christie’s Auction and Private Sale, and the Freer Sackler Museum of Art., with the help of archived images at the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), which had documented nine bronze sculptures in 1956.

Australia

Over the past eight years, the NMMA recovered antiquities from various countries including Canada, Australia, and the UK. After the US, Australia yielded the most number of antiquities at 38.

Tamil Nadu

In his reply during the Monsoon session of Parliament, Reddy said that 75 per cent of India’s stolen heritage had been returned under the Narendra Modi government. “Under the Mission, data of 16.83 Lakh antiquities and 1.84 Lakh built heritage and sites, including 9,998 in Maharashtra & 15,009 in Tamil Nadu, beneficial to the public including students, colleges, researchers, administrative personnel, etc. has been collected,” he added.

Earlier, in April this year, the Tamil Nadu idol wing told the Chennai High Court it had booked 49 idol theft cases, arrested 109 accused, and recovered 128 stolen idols since December 1, 2019. Of the recovered idols, 13 were repatriated from the United States, London, and Australia.

The NMMA was launched in 2007, by the ministry of culture, and is responsible for documentation and creation of a suitable database on built heritage and sites through a primary survey for information and dissemination to planners, researchers, etc., and for better management of such cultural resources.

Country Antiquities recovered
Australia 38
Canada 2
Germany 1
Singapore 1
USA 178
UK 9
Total 229

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 12:19 IST

`
.