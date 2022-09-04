Story in numbers: 3 in 4 prisoners in Indian jails await trial, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan confirms it has 682 Indian prisoners detained in its jails
Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanisms: CJI to district judiciary
CJI Ramana flags issue of large population of undertrials in jails
Verdict looms in 2015 Paris extremist attacks after 9-month long trial
Paris attacks: 20 convicted, Salah Abdeslam sentenced to life in prison
-
India has 371,848 prisoners in pre-trial detention, colloquially referred to as undertrials.
As many as 76 per cent, or three in four, of all prisoners in Indian jails are awaiting trial. This compares poorly with the global average of 34 per cent.
On the metric of the percentage of undertrials, India ranks second, next only to Bangladesh, among the 54 Commonwealth countries, according to a June 2022 Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) report on pre-trial detentions.
Globally, India ranks sixth, after Liechtenstein (91.7 per cent), San Marino (88.9 per cent), Haiti (81.9 per cent), Gabon (80.2 per cent), and Bangladesh (80 per cent).
Besides the absolute numbers is the length of incarceration without trial: One in four undertrials is confined for one year or more, and one in eight is in jail for two- five years, according to government data from 2020. In 10 years to 2020, the percentage of undertrials who have been in jail for one year or more increased nearly seven percentage points to 29 per cent.
What the numbers add up to is this: India has more prisoners awaiting trial than ever before, and more prisoners are spending longer periods in jail than before.
Covid-related restrictions, including in the national lockdown, in 2020 meant that Indian courts went virtual. There was a 12 per cent increase in the number of undertrials in the period until December 2020, against an average increase of 4 per cent in the previous four years.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 22:36 IST