Story in numbers: Five cities report nearly 45% of Covid-19 cases in India

Nearly 45 per cent of Covid-19 cases in India have been reported from five cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Pune. Mumbai and Delhi, which have the most cases, also have the busiest international airports in the country. These airports started screening passengers from China and Hong Kong on January 18.
High population density, coupled with poor sanitation facilities, in all the five cities could be a reason for the rampant spreading of the virus.
Mumbai and its satellite towns, and Pune and its suburbs account for 91.5 per cent of the cases found in Maharashtra.
In Gujarat, 63 per cent of the cases were detected in Ahmedabad, which also accounts for close to 38 per cent of the samples tested in the state. Surat and Vadodara are the other two major cities with a high number of cases.
In Madhya Pradesh, more than three-quarters of Covid-19 cases were reported from two cities — Indore and the capital city of Bhopal.In Rajasthan, too, Jaipur has reported around 38 per cent of the total cases in the state.
