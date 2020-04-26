Team 11: A look at Adityanath's elite team constituted to fight Covid-19

A fortnight before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, more than one million people had already been screened at airports and India-Nepal border check posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in India, UP was among the first states to take preemptive measures to control the spread of the virus by closing schools, cinema halls, and shopping malls, screening travellers, provisioning coronavirus isolation beds, etc. Later, when the lockdown was finally announced and the Covid-19 situation started to ...