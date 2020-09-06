Story in numbers: Madhya Pradesh tops missing children's list as cases rise

It is the nightmare of any family when a child goes missing. The new data on missing children, released by the National Crime Records Bureau, reveals that among the states where children have gone missing, Madhya Pradesh is at the top. Worse, the numbers are rising.

Those who are responsible for controlling crime say the figures tell only part of the story — Madhya Pradesh is seen as the worst offender because reporting in the state is better. But whatever the case, it still has the highest number of missing children in India — and not many are found. What happens to ...