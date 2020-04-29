Stranded people in lockdown can move to home: Centre tells states, UTs

-
India’s home ministry on Tuesday asked states and union territories to allow millions stranded to go home during a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, issuing detailed orders on passage and medical screening.
"Buses (sic) shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating," said the ministry in a two-page press release on guidelines to be followed.
Stranded people once they reach their homes will be checked by health authorities and quarantined, said the ministry.
"Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move," it said.
Millions of migrant labourers were left in limbo, struggling to access aid to survive in a six-week lockdown in the states where they work and appealing for help from officials back home.
