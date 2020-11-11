Streaming platforms, digital news to be monitored by I&B Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Is Indian streaming video market headed for a shakeout after Covid-boost?
BookMyShow checks in to India's crowded streaming party with live events
OTTs offer content creation freedom to filmmakers, but it may not last long
Bundesliga today's matches: Check schedule and live streaming details here
Streaming companies retool the visibility kit with spike in viewership
-
The government has brought digital content, including news, web shows and streaming platforms under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in a move intended at monitoring the digital medium closely. The government has issued a gazette notification for the same, with the President of India approving the order.
Experts say that the next step could be the framing of content guidelines for the digital medium, though the government gave no indication of the same.
So far, over-the-top (OTT) content was regulated by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The entry of MIB will mean that both television and digital content will now be monitored by the latter.
"Curated content on OTT platforms will also warrant a level of certification, censorship and care that other avenues for content consumption attract," said Sajai Singh, partner at J Sagar Associates.
"If self-censorship under the self-regulatory code is unacceptable to the Ministry of I&B, then our hope is that it will consider the recommendations made by the expert committee, chaired by Shyam Benegal, while trying to formulate guidelines and procedure for certification of content on OTT platforms," he added.
Last month, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the central government and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI) in a petition to regulate OTT platforms by an independent body.
The IMAI had already in September brought 15 OTTs including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 to sign a code of self-regulation for digital content. But the code was not accepted by the MIB, which is seeking a tighter set of guidelines for the medium. This includes laying down what can be allowed and not allowed in terms of content and setting up a complaints council to address grievances.
"I see the move to bring digital content under MIB as a starting point to forming a regulatory standard for the digital space. It may not mean blanket censorship. But this is certainly a step towards some kind of a guideline that could come in the future," Karan Taurani, vice president, research at brokerage Elara Capital, said.
In the past, OTTs have been ticked off for excessive use of violence, sex and abusive language in their shows. Some experts have argued that if the film industry can be regulated by a censor board, then why not OTTs, which is an emerging segment.
According to a recent report by consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), India will surpass that of South Korea, Germany and Australia to become the six-largest OTT market by 2024. The report added that India is already the fastest-growing OTT market in the world, expanding at a CAGR of 28.6 per cent.
PwC also said that OTT growth was coming from both inside and outside the home, led by internet-connected devices, which was pushing the rise of ‘bite-sized’ entertainment and user-generated content (UGC) formats.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU