Stubble burning issue: Framing law to curb air pollution, Centre tells SC

The on Monday informed the that it is working on bringing a new law to curb air pollution, in wake of extremely poor air quality in Delhi Capital Region (NCR).

The also said it was ready to present the legislation in a few days. “The Union of India has proposed a legislation to tackle the problem which is highlighted in the Public interest litigation (PIL) and that will be placed before the Court within three to four days,” said Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India representing the Union of India.

The SC therefore decided to keep its earlier decision of October 16 in abeyance which entailed setting up a one-man committee under former judge M B Lokur to monitor in Uttar Pradesh, and in wake of which is a prime cause of rising NCR during winter season.

“It would be appropriate for it to keep the order of October 16 in abeyance till further orders as the Union of India has proposed a legislation to tackle the problem highlighted in the PIL,” SC said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by two environment activists calling for a complete ban on in and A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde with Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, is presiding over the matter.

Mehta told the Court that as the was considering bringing a legislation to tackle so a permanent body would be put in place to address these concerns, including that of

ALSO READ: Divestment of US subsidiary to leave Aurobindo Pharma cash positive

The apex court noted the legislation to tackle the issue is a welcome step. It however is learnt to have said, “The only issue is that people are choking because of the pollution and this is an issue that needs to be curbed.”

Petitioner's counsel senior advocate Vikas Singh is learnt to have objected the Centre's submission. Singh said that the report by the Lokur committee would be ready by the time the matter is taken up for hearing next.

The Court however opined that the legislation for permanent solution is something that is in the benefit of the petitioner's prayers also, Singh said the proposed law will come into effect only next year.

S G Mehta however said the draft law will be ready in a matter of “few days and will be implemented immediately.”

The (AQI) in was in ‘very poor’ category with the PM2.5 levels at 349, according to the SAFAR portal by ministry of earth sciences. Share of stubble burning in the PM2.5 level of NCR was 16 per cent on Monday. It was 1 per cent at the beginning of this month.