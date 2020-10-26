Stubble burning issue: Framing law to curb air pollution, Centre tells SC

-
ALSO READ
SC sets up panel to monitor stubble burning; CPCB blames bad weather
Share of paddy stubble in Delhi air jumps from 1% to 6% in 24 hours
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Decoded: How Graded Response Action Plan will tackle air pollution
Govt's war against winter smog in Delhi: Action plan and other key updates
-
The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is working on bringing a new law to curb air pollution, in wake of extremely poor air quality in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).
The Centre also said it was ready to present the legislation in a few days. “The Union of India has proposed a legislation to tackle the problem which is highlighted in the Public interest litigation (PIL) and that will be placed before the Court within three to four days,” said Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India representing the Union of India.
The SC therefore decided to keep its earlier decision of October 16 in abeyance which entailed setting up a one-man committee under former judge M B Lokur to monitor stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in wake of which is a prime cause of rising air pollution NCR during winter season.
“It would be appropriate for it to keep the order of October 16 in abeyance till further orders as the Union of India has proposed a legislation to tackle the problem highlighted in the PIL,” SC said.
The court was hearing a plea filed by two environment activists calling for a complete ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde with Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, is presiding over the matter.
Mehta told the Court that as the Centre was considering bringing a legislation to tackle air pollution so a permanent body would be put in place to address these concerns, including that of stubble burning.
ALSO READ: Divestment of US subsidiary to leave Aurobindo Pharma cash positive
The apex court noted the legislation to tackle the issue is a welcome step. It however is learnt to have said, “The only issue is that people are choking because of the pollution and this is an issue that needs to be curbed.”
Petitioner's counsel senior advocate Vikas Singh is learnt to have objected the Centre's submission. Singh said that the report by the Lokur committee would be ready by the time the matter is taken up for hearing next.
The Court however opined that the legislation for permanent solution is something that is in the benefit of the petitioner's prayers also, Singh said the proposed law will come into effect only next year.
S G Mehta however said the draft law will be ready in a matter of “few days and will be implemented immediately.”
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR was in ‘very poor’ category with the PM2.5 levels at 349, according to the SAFAR portal by ministry of earth sciences. Share of stubble burning in the PM2.5 level of NCR was 16 per cent on Monday. It was 1 per cent at the beginning of this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU