JUST IN

Stubble burning: States to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ use
'Increased tiger reserves show Centre's commitment to tiger conservation'
Telangana: Hyderabad's Musi river swells, inundates low-lying areas
Consistent improvement in Delhi's air quality: Environment minister Yadav
26,126 rural habitations have contaminants in drinking water sources: Govt
Heavy rainfall likely to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan, during next 2 days: IMD
ED grills Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee overnight over school jobs scam
Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
Traffic snarls, waterlogging mar Wednesday rain fun for Delhi residents
Britain not built to withstand 40 deg C; infrastructure most likely to fail
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign, rules ECP

Business Standard

Stubble burning: States to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ use

CAQM has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to formulate a policy to ensure continuous supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation and co-firing in thermal power plants.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Punjab | Stubble burning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Most farmers settle for the easy and almost zero-cost option — of putting the straw on fire to reduce it to ashes. This takes little time, involves no cost for the farmer but is environmentally hazardous
Stubble Burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to formulate a policy to ensure continuous supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation and co-firing in thermal power plants.

Co-firing of paddy straw pellets (up to 10 per cent) with coal in thermal power plants is one of the important ex-situ stubble management strategies.

Paddy straw is also used as in waste-to-energy plants, brick kilns and end products such as pellets, bio-fuels (bio-ethanol, compressed bio gas), particle board, panel furniture and packaging material.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.

Punjab generates around 20 million tons of paddy straw annually. Haryana and eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh produce around 7.5 million tons and 0.75 million tons of paddy straw on an average.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), a potential major user of paddy straw in thermal power plants, had earlier told the commission that it is technically feasible to co-fire paddy straw-based pellets (5 per cent to 10 per cent) along with coal.

It informed that efforts have been initiated for the use up to 5 million tons of biomass pellets per annum in 17 plants.

The air quality panel has now directed the states to formulate a policy framework for "ensuring assured and continuous supply of raw material to plants utilising paddy crop residue".

It also asked the states to utilise paddy straw pellets in their own thermal power plants in the NCR region "since huge quality of straw is available proximate to TPPs".

States have been advised to develop low-cost, long-term paddy straw storage facilities and facilitate setting up of paddy straw pelletising units at strategic geographic locations to optimise supply chain logistics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 11:30 IST

`
.