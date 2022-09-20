JUST IN
UP: Kabaddi players served food stored in toilet, official suspended
Uber asks its India drivers to ensure rear seatbelts in their cars work
Jyotiraditya Scindia says will probe Bhagwant Mann 'deplaning' incident
Kashmir's first multiplex screens Lal Singh Chaddha on opening day
OneWeb's 36 satellites arrive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre ahead of launch
Global wealth up 9.8% YoY at $463.6 trn in 2021; India, China lead the way
In fresh attack over excise case, BJP links liquor trader with Kejriwal
31 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Telangana govt-run schools
Govt employees' pension: 'Old versus new' debate gathers momentum
SC upholds constitutional validity of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fintech industry needs to work relentlessly on safety, say PM Modi
Business Standard

Stubble burning: Unhappy with Punjab govt plan, farmers want compensation

Farmers have indicated that they will continue with the practice unless the govt compensates them suitably for the expenses they will incur by adopting alternative methods of disposing of crop residue

Topics
Punjab Government | Punjab farmers | Aam Aadmi Party

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

A farm worker monitors the burning of rice crop stubble in Punjab, India, in 2019. (Bloomberg)
While paddy harvesting is yet to pick up pace in Punjab, already 14 stubble-burning incidents have been reported

As paddy harvesting begins in parts of Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is struggling to deal with the menace of stubble burning. Farmers have indicated that they will continue with the practice unless the government compensates them suitably for the expenses they will incur by adopting alternative methods of disposing of crop residue.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Punjab Government

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 17:33 IST

`