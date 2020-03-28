JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 20,000, Italy, Spain worst hit
Business Standard

Students on clean-up drive: Don't treat hills like your personal dustbin

A local clean-up drive in Kumaon shows that there are some pay-offs of PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, writes Anjuli Bhargava

Anjuli Bhargava 

Even Goddess Kali, ensconced safely at 6,000 feet and surrounded by the majestic mountains in Majkhali’s famous temple couldn’t have missed the flurry of activity in the first week of March all around her. On March 2 — a few days before the COVID-19 panic hit India — 36 students of Himalayan Village School, along with four teachers, turned up with brooms, gloves and pans in hand to take part in a daylong clean-up drive led by an eight member-team from a local NGO Green Hills.

Around 10-12 local residents were also present to lend a hand. The next day, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, March 28 2020. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU