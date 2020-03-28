Students on clean-up drive: Don't treat hills like your personal dustbin

Even Goddess Kali, ensconced safely at 6,000 feet and surrounded by the majestic mountains in Majkhali’s famous temple couldn’t have missed the flurry of activity in the first week of March all around her. On March 2 — a few days before the COVID-19 panic hit India — 36 students of Himalayan Village School, along with four teachers, turned up with brooms, gloves and pans in hand to take part in a daylong clean-up drive led by an eight member-team from a local NGO Green Hills.

Around 10-12 local residents were also present to lend a hand. The next day, ...