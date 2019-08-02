Subir Gokarn, a sharp macroeconomist and a wonderful human being

Subir never smiled. He didn’t have to. He could communicate virtually everything with that mischievous glint in his eye – amusement, appreciation, agreement as well as disapproval and disappointment. He used that glint to great effect to keep me, his boss and colleague in the RBI, on track.

I couldn’t have asked for more. In our years together in the RBI, he proved to be a competent and understanding colleague, and in time became a trusted friend and an endearing well-wisher. That unsmiling demeanour masked a keen sense of humour. He once substituted for me at IMF ...