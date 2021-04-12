Subroto Bagchi, wife Susmita commit Rs 340 cr to cancer facility in Odisha

co-founder Subroto Bagchi said Monday that he and his wife would donate Rs 340 crore towards a hospital and palliative care centre in

“Susmita & I will donate 340 crores to bring @karunashraya to set up a world class palliative care unit & @shankaracancer for a cutting-edge hospital. Deeply grateful @CMO_Odisha for the shared vision & support. will soon emerge as a leading oncology player in India,” he tweeted on Monday.

Bagchi is the Skill Development Authority chairman.

The donation is part of the Odisha Cabinet’s approval of a hospital in Bhubaneswar as Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the establishment of Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The Bagchi couple have pledged Rs 210 crore for the cancer hospital and Rs 130 crore for the palliative care centre.