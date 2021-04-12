JUST IN
Subroto Bagchi, wife Susmita commit Rs 340 cr to cancer facility in Odisha

Bagchi is the Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Subroto Bagchi
The Bagchi couple have pledged Rs 210 crore for the cancer hospital and Rs 130 crore for the palliative care centre

Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi said Monday that he and his wife would donate Rs 340 crore towards a cancer hospital and palliative care centre in Odisha.

“Susmita & I will donate 340 crores to bring @karunashraya to set up a world class palliative care unit & @shankaracancer for a cutting-edge cancer hospital. Deeply grateful @CMO_Odisha for the shared vision & support. Odisha will soon emerge as a leading oncology player in India,” he tweeted on Monday.

Bagchi is the Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman.

The donation is part of the Odisha Cabinet’s approval of a cancer hospital in Bhubaneswar as Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the establishment of Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar.

The Bagchi couple have pledged Rs 210 crore for the cancer hospital and Rs 130 crore for the palliative care centre.

First Published: Mon, April 12 2021. 21:20 IST

