Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh, Zakir Hussain win Padma Awards: Full list here

The government announced the names of Padma Award Recipients for 2023 on the eve of the 74th .

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 106 this year, seven of whom are posthumous awardees.

The list of Padma awardees which was released on Wednesday includes the late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sudha Murty.

- one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.