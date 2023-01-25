JUST IN
Business Standard

Sudha Murty, Mulayam Singh, Zakir Hussain win Padma Awards: Full list here

This year, President Murmu has approved 106 Padma Awards, seven of which go to posthumous recipients

Topics
Padma awards | government of India | President of India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Padma awardees
Padma Award Recipients for 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter)

The government announced the names of Padma Award Recipients for 2023 on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 106 Padma Awards this year, seven of whom are posthumous awardees.

The list of Padma awardees which was released on Wednesday includes the late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sudha Murty.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. CHECK FULL LIST HERE

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:16 IST

