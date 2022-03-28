Sumant Sinha takes over as ASSOCHAM President; Ajay Singh as Senior V-P

-
ALSO READ
HUL chairman Sanjiv Mehta to take over as FICCI president
Questions still on how far labour codes will change gig workers' lot
Open network for e-commerce: Beneficial for sellers and consumers?
From fashion to food, behind the scenes of India's direct-to-consumer rush
E-commerce firms clock $2.7 bn in sales in first four days of festive sale
-
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, a clean energy company, has taken over as President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Sinha replaces Vineet Agarwal.
Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet, India’s second-largest airline by fleet size, is the new Senior Vice-President of ASSOCHAM.
Sinha founded ReNew Power in January 2011, with a vision to transform the way energy is produced and consumed in India. Under his leadership, ReNew Power has grown into India’s premier renewable energy company with an aggregate portfolio of more than 10 GW spread over more than 100 sites.
"It is indeed a great honour for me to be elected as the President of ASSOCHAM , one of the great institutions with a history of over 100 years in its service to the Nation. During my Presidency, my ASSOCHAM colleagues and I will work closely with the government on fulfilling the visionary goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to become Aatmanirbhar over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, culminating in the Centenary Year of our Independence.
“To achieve the national goals of Aatmanirbhar and Amrit Kaal, we will focus on key strategic priorities such as providing more support to the MSME sector, the country's export push, the energy transition and increasing energy security, and enhancing public-private cooperation, which empowers not only India Inc. but also strengthens the government’s efforts to make India a global economic superpower," said Sinha.
On his election as Senior Vice President of the chamber, Singh said, “ASSOCHAM would continue to play a pro-active role in the endeavour of nation building. We would remain an active partner of the government which requires industry feedback both on macro and sectoral trends. ASSOCHAM has been continuously engaging with the government and we would continue to pursuit this partnership.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU