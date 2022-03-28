Sumant Sinha takes over as ASSOCHAM President; Ajay Singh as Senior V-P

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, a clean energy company, has taken over as President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Sinha replaces Vineet Agarwal.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet, India’s second-largest airline by fleet size, is the new Senior Vice-President of .

Sinha founded in January 2011, with a vision to transform the way energy is produced and consumed in India. Under his leadership, has grown into India’s premier renewable energy company with an aggregate portfolio of more than 10 GW spread over more than 100 sites.

"It is indeed a great honour for me to be elected as the President of , one of the great institutions with a history of over 100 years in its service to the Nation. During my Presidency, my colleagues and I will work closely with the government on fulfilling the visionary goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to become Aatmanirbhar over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, culminating in the Centenary Year of our Independence.

“To achieve the goals of Aatmanirbhar and Amrit Kaal, we will focus on key strategic priorities such as providing more support to the MSME sector, the country's export push, the energy transition and increasing energy security, and enhancing public-private cooperation, which empowers not only India Inc. but also strengthens the government’s efforts to make India a global economic superpower," said Sinha.

On his election as Senior Vice President of the chamber, Singh said, “ASSOCHAM would continue to play a pro-active role in the endeavour of nation building. We would remain an active partner of the government which requires industry feedback both on macro and sectoral trends. ASSOCHAM has been continuously engaging with the government and we would continue to pursuit this partnership.