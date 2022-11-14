SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion

The on Monday asked the Centre to step in and check the practice of forceful religious conversion, saying that it is "a very serious issue that threatens the freedom and security of the country and its citizens, along with their freedom of conscience".

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kolhi said that while everyone has freedom of religion, conversion can't be forced.

The court directed the to file a counter affidavit on the steps it will take to curb the practice. “It is thus better if the Centre makes its stand clear as to what steps it is taking to stop forced conversions,” the court said.

The next hearing on this matter is on November 28.

The court was hearing a petition filed by spokesperson and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petition sought to check religious conversion through fraud and intimidation.

The petition stated that ‘fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country’. Despite that, the has failed to control its menace which is rampant across the country.

"There is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook'," the petition said.

The petitioner also prayed for the of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control religious conversions.

If such conversions are not checked, Hindus would soon become a minority in India, the petition said.