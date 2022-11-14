JUST IN
SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion
Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation
Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna on November 30
India submits long-term low emission development strategy at COP27
Delhi murder case: DCW issues notice to police to submit report by Nov 18
Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce
Dengue infection tally rises to over 2,700 in Delhi, says civic report
SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pleas against Places of Worship Act
No extension on curbs on plying of BS-III, BS-IV vehicles: Delhi govt
Gyanvapi case: Court defers judgment on Shivling worship plea till Nov 17
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation
Third, and biggest, edition of coastal defence vigil to begin on Tuesday
Business Standard

SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion

A very serious issue that threatens the freedom and security of the country and its citizens, says top court

Topics
Supreme Court | religious freedom | National Security

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to step in and check the practice of forceful religious conversion, saying that it is "a very serious issue that threatens the freedom and security of the country and its citizens, along with their freedom of conscience".

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kolhi said that while everyone has freedom of religion, conversion can't be forced.

The court directed the Central government to file a counter affidavit on the steps it will take to curb the practice. “It is thus better if the Centre makes its stand clear as to what steps it is taking to stop forced conversions,” the court said.

The next hearing on this matter is on November 28.

The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP spokesperson and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petition sought to check religious conversion through fraud and intimidation.

The petition stated that ‘fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country’. Despite that, the Central government has failed to control its menace which is rampant across the country.

"There is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook'," the petition said.

The petitioner also prayed for the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control religious conversions.

If such conversions are not checked, Hindus would soon become a minority in India, the petition said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.