Supreme Court asks ED to submit documents for perusal in INX Media case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit in a sealed envelope all those documents which the probe agency wanted the court to peruse, in connection with former finance minister P Chidambaram’s role in the alleged discrepancies in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals for INX Media. The ED is seeking custodial interrogation of former finance minister claiming that he had been evasive in his replies to the probe agency whenever he was called for questioning. In its plea before the top court, ED said that it needed custodial interrogation of Chidambaram to unearth “a larger conspiracy” of money laundering in the

“I have materials to show that laundering of money continued after 2009 and even today (in the INX Media case)," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told a two judge Bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna. Mehta added that ED would want to interrogate the former union minister without the “protective umbrella” of anticipatory bail.

The apex court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the matter, hearing heard senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, and SG Mehta, appearing for the ED, for four days. The court said it would pronounce its verdict on September 5, till when the protective cover from arrest by the ED for Chidambaram would continue.

The former Union Minister continues to remain the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he was sent to by a special CBI court. Though his police custody with CBI ends on Friday, Chidambaram through his counsels told the apex court that was ready to remain in the custody of CBI till September 2. The court, however, refused to comment on the same.

A two Judge bench of the apex court is hearing a plea moved by Chidambaram, who has challenged the August 20 judgment of the Delhi High Court which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED.