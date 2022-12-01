JUST IN
Railways ferries 124-mt freight in Nov, clocks 5% rise since last year
Telegram shares user info with Delhi High Court in copyright case
Data hack derails daily life at AIIMS; admin reaches out to govt, IT firms
Border Security Force celebrates 58th Foundation Day on December 1
DigiYatra data will be saved in decentralised manner, says Scindia
Minimum temp likely to be 8 to 10 degrees in northwest, central India
Fine of nearly Rs 34 lakh imposed on NCFSC group of institution: Officials
Modi signals Putin's war in Ukraine a challenge for India as G20 host
Companies eager to deploy ex-Agniveers after term completion: Centre
Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Odisha receives 145 investment proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far
Business Standard

Supreme Court constitutes all-women Bench to hear transfer petitions

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters

Topics
Supreme Court | D Y Chandrachud | women

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has constituted an all-women bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters on Thursday.

This is the third occasion in the history of the apex court that an all-women bench has been constituted.

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court number 11 of the top court.

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters.

The first all-women bench was set up in 2013 when a bench of Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted followed by a bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee in 2018.

There are three women judges in the top court at present including Justice Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and Trivedi. Justice Nagarathna is also set to become first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

The apex court currently has a strength of 27 judges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.