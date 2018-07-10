Supreme Court hearing on Section 377: Proceedings to continue tomorrow

The hearing in the pleas seeking scrapping of to continue on Wednesday at the A five-member constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will continue to hear the plea. During the hearing, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will also examine the correctness of its 2013 verdict that had set aside the Delhi High Court judgement decriminalising gay sex. ALSO READ: Meet Navtej Johar, the man who is fighting to get Section 377 scrapped Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the issue deals only with sexual orientation and that it has nothing to deal with gender. He said, " violates one's human rights. The issue deal only with sexual orientation and it has nothing to do with gender." Rohatgi said that this is the case of constitutional morality versus others and has a large ramification. "This is a case of constitutional morality vs others. This case has a large ramification," he said. The former Attorney General emphasised that the issue of gender and sexual orientation are two different things and it should not be mixed up. ALSO READ: Will the SC help usher a new era in India by scrapping section 377? He said," Issue of gender and sexual orientation are two different things. These two issues should not be mixed up. This is not a question of choice." Rohatgi also said, "As society changes, values changes, we can say, what is moral 160 years ago might not be moral today." If enacted, 'won't withstand the test of constitutionality', says advocate Arvind Dattar As the Constitution Bench of continues to hear the pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises homosexuality, advocate Arvind Dattar said if enacted the law "won't withstand the test of constitutionality." While appearing for one of the petitioners, Dattar submitted to the five-judge constitution bench of the Court that 1860 Code was imposed on India and it did not represent even the will of the British Parliament. "If Section 377 was enacted today, it won't withstand the test of constitutionality," Dattar said. However, in response, the Constitutional Bench asked Dattar to convince the star that "if a law like this was made now, it won't be sustainable." Dattar added: "If a person has a different sexual orientation, it can't be treated as a crime. This can't be treated as against the order of nature." Section 377 of IPC: Timeline of events In May, the apex court had decided to hear the plea filed by Indian Institute of Technology's LGBT alumni association seeking scrapping of Section 377 of IPC. On April 27 this year, Ashok Rao Kavi of Humsafar Trust and Arif Jaffar had also filed petitions against Section 377. Their plea came just six days after hotelier Keshav Suri, filed a plea in this regard in the top court. In response to Suri's plea, the apex court on April 23 sought the Centre's reply on the plea seeking scrapping of Section 377. On a related note, the business tycoon last month tied the knots with his partner Cyril Feuillebois in Paris. Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised Section 377, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme-Court bench. Categorised as an unnatural offence, consensual sexual intercourse between persons of same-sex is termed 'against the order of nature' under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and can be punishable by life imprisonment. a danger to security: Swamy Ahead of the hearing on petitions filed against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, (BJP) leader on Tuesday opined that was a danger to security. "It (Homosexuality) is not a normal thing.

These are all American habits, there's a lot of money behind it. The Americans want to open gay bars, and it'll be a cover for paedophiles and a huge rise in HIV cases. It is a danger to our security," he told ANI.