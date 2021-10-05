JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

It's important to have model builder-buyer agreement: Supreme Court
Business Standard

Supreme Court okays Rs 50,000 compensation for Covid-19 victims

The Bench said that the compensation would be disbursed from state disaster relief funds within 30 days of submitting application

Topics
Coronavirus | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India 

A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)
FILE PIC: A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday said no state should deny the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000, as recommended by National Disaster Manage­ment Authority, to the kin of persons who died of Covid-19 on the sole ground that death certificate does not mention it as the cause of death.
.

The Bench said that the compensation would be disbursed from state disaster relief funds within 30 days of submitting application and cause of death being certified as of Covid-19.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 05 2021. 01:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU