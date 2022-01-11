Supreme Court panel to probe breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab

The on Monday said that it would set up a panel headed by its former judge to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab.

Stressing that the apex court was not “undermining the importance of the security of the Prime Minister” and dealing with “all seriousness”, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said parallel inquiries by committees of the Centre and the state government will be stayed.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the time frame within which the court-appointed panel should give the report and said it will keep this aspect in mind. The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Modi’s security in Punjab.

On January 5, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event.

“One retired SC judge will head the committee and the members would be DGP (director general of police) of Chan­digarh, the Inspector General of the NIA ( Inves­tigation Agency), the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and one more person from Punjab...and he can be additional DGP (security),” the CJI observed, hinting at the broad parameters of the proposed order that will be passed later.

The court also took note of the the Punjab government’s concerns that its officials were being condemned by the Centre’s panel without any proceedings, and ordered, “All inquiries should stop.”

Advocate General D S Patwalia, appearing for the Punjab, said, “I don't think that I will get a fair hearing because there is some politics behind it also. My fear has come true as seven show-cause notices have been sent to the state officials ranging from the chief secretary to the SSP by the central government's committee saying you are guilty...”.

The bench referred to the state’s officials being issued show cause notices despite the panels being asked to hold till January 10, and asked what purpose would remain for the court to intervene. The show-cause notices were issued before the order of the court, the solicitor general replied, adding that they were based on “admitted non-compliance of statutory schemes”. There is a breach and the state too has admitted it, but the other issues are questions of facts and they have to be seen by independent persons, the Bench said.

