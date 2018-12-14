Supreme Court sees no wrongdoing in Rafale deal, rules out probe

Providing a perk up to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, the on Friday dismissed PILs seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale aircraft deal between the Indian government and France’s Aviation.

In the historic judgment delivered on Friday, the three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it did not see any reason as to why it should intervene in “the sensitive issue of purchase of 36 defence aircrafts by the Indian Government.”

"After perusing the material provided by the government and having interacted with Air Force officers, there is no occasion to really doubt the procurement process of 36 Rafale fighter jets, even if minor deviations have occurred, the bench said.

“Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving enquiry by this court, especially in such matters. We, thus, dismiss all the writ petitions,” it said.

Apart from advocate M L Sharma, who had moved the first plea in the case, former parliamentarians Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had filed separate pleas in which they had petitioned the court to order a court-monitored probe into the decision-making process taken by the government while buying the jets, the alleged difference in price in the new deal as compared to the old deal signed by the United Progressive Alliance government, and the choice of Indian offset partner.

On October 10, the court had asked the government to place before it the details of the steps taken by it while arriving at the decision to buy the 36 fighter jets. It had then made it clear that the details being sought were only to ensure correctness of the decision-making process and that it would not go into the issue of pricing or matters related to technical stability of the fighter jets.

The apex court on Friday reiterated its earlier stand and said that it could not sit in judgment of over the wisdom of deciding to go in for the purchase of 36 aircrafts in place of 126.

“We cannot possibly compel the Government to go in for the purchase of 126 aircraft,” the court said.

The three-judge also provided steered clear of the issue of escalation of costs of the fighter jets and said that though they had initially showed their inclination to go into the details of the pricing, it was not the job of the court to carry out a comparison of the pricing details.

The court also accepted the government’s claim that there was a commercial advantage in the purchase of 36 Rafale aircrafts as compared to 126, owing to better terms of maintenance and weaponry. It did not venture into the issue of choosing an offset partner for the deal, which has been perhaps the biggest sparring issue for the government and the opposition, and said that it did not find any substantial material on record to show that a case of commercial favoritism to any party by the government was made out.

Though Reliance Aerostructure had come into being in the recent past, the court did not go into the details of commercial agreements between Anil Ambani-led Anil Dhirbubhai Ambani Group and Dassault, and said that it was “neither appropriate nor within the experience of this court to step into this arena of what is technically feasible or not”.