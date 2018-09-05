Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on Rafale jet deal next week

-
ALSO READ
Modi paying Rs 11 bn extra per Rafale jet, while army begs for money: Rahul
Rafale jet deal price 20% less than UPA govt's, says FM Arun Jaitley
Tax payers will pay Rs 1 trn to 'Mr 56's friend' for Rafale deal: Rahul
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over foreign political donations
Dassault called govt's 'lie' by releasing price of Rafale deal, says Rahul
-
The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India with France.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.
In his PIL, Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU