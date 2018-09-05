JUST IN
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on Rafale jet deal next week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rafale fighter jet

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India with France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his PIL, Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.
First Published: Wed, September 05 2018. 12:10 IST

