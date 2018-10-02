Surge in fuel prices continues, petrol over Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai

-
Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Monday.
The petrol price was hiked by 12 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, 7 paisa in Mumbai and Rs 13 paise in Chennai.
The diesel price was hiked by 16 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, Rs 7 paise in Mumbai, 17 paise in Chennai.
After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.85 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 75.25 per litre.
In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, A litre of petrol now costs Rs 91.15 and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.79.
In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 87.18 per litre and diesel is Rs 79.57 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 85.65 per litre and diesel Rs 77.10 per litre.
With petroleum still excluded from the GST regime, prices vary according to local taxes.
Delhi has lower tax among the four major metros.
The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amidst rising global crude oil prices and the fall in value of rupee against dollar.
As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Petrol:
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 1)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|83.85
|83.73
|12
|Mumbai
|91.15
|91.08
|7
|Chennai
|87.18
|87.05
|17
|Kolkata
|85.65
|85.53
|12
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 1)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|75.25
|75.09
|16
|Mumbai
|79.79
|79.72
|7
|Chennai
|79.57
|79.40
|17
|Kolkata
|77.10
|76.94
|16
