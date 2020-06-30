Covid-19 Facoid: Surge worry as India adds 19,000 cases for 2 days running

The global confirmed case tally currently stands at 10.28 million, of which over 500,000 people have already succumbed to the infection and almost 5.6 million patients have managed to beat the virus and recover.

Back home, in India, the number of reported cases has reached almost 550,000 cases. More than 16,400 patients have lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. India adds more than 19,000 new cases for two straight days

India is witnessing a surge in daily new cases and added more than 19,000 cases each for two days in a row. The daily new case additions in India were hovering around 10,000 cases a day for most part of the month of June. However, the growth in new case additions shot up in the second half and have been rising since then.





#2. Daily new case additions in the US surge again

The current cases tally in the US stands at 2.63 million, highest among all nations. The country was adding around 20,000-30,000 cases before witnessing a dip for a brief period, last month. However, the country is again seeing a surge in daily new cases additions since the last few days, now adding over 40,000 new cases daily, on an average.



#3. Telangana has the highest share of active cases among the most affected-states

The current cases tally for Telangana stands at over 14,000, of which 62 per cent of the cases are still active, highest among the most-affected Indian states (5,000 plus cases). Telangana is followed by its neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh where more half of the reported cases still active. Maharashtra, which has the most number of reported cases, active cases have a 43 per cent share. Active cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan account for a 19 per share, least among these states.



