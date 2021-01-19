Surveillance at Rajaji Tiger Reserve increased amid rising bird flu cases

As the cases of continue to rise across states, surveillance at Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been increased, an official said here on Tuesday.

DK Singh, Director of the Tiger Reserve told ANI, "Due to the outbreak, surveillance at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been increased. We have instructed the Forest Circle Officers of 10 ranges to maintain vigilance."

On January 12, Uttarakhand confirmed as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have tested positive for the virus.

An alert had been issued in the state following the confirmation of bird flu and the authorities concerned have been directed to take all precautions and steps for prevention of the virus.

