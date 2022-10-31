JUST IN
Two int'l flights from NE to be operationalised under UDAN scheme: Scindia
Business Standard

Survival of discoms is questionable now: PowerMin to state govts

Lack of timely payment, especially from the other government departments in the state, is one major reason crimping the payment ability of discoms

Topics
Discoms | Power ministry | electricity bill

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The latest amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 seek to abolish power
The financial weakness of discoms is now impairing the supply chain with dues towards generating companies touching a record Rs 1.38 trillion in June

The Union Ministry of Power has raised questions on the viability of state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) and their mounting loss-and-debt spiral. Even if discoms were to have a tariff hike every year, they would still find it difficult to service their debt obligations, observed the ministry.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:10 IST

