Swab samples of Jharkhand CM Soren, wife collected for Covid-19 tests

The swab samples of Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana were collected on Saturday for Covid-19 tests, a statement said.

Health workers also took samples of Press Adviser Abhishek Prasad, senior personal secretary Sunil Srivastav and other officialsworking in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said a government statement.

Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence since July 8 after coming in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who have tested positive for Covid-19.





Both Thakur and Mahato are being treated at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Covid-19 tests should be conducted on the maximum number of people, particularly those showing the slightest of the symptoms, to treat them as well as to curb the spread of the infection, Soren was quoted as saying in the statement.