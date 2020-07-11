Swab samples of Jharkhand CM Soren, wife collected for Covid-19 tests

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Jharkhand to provide 2 months' ration in advance via PDS
Jharkhand gives BRO approval to employ 11,800 workers for border projects
Pathalgadi movement: India's old battle with its Adivasis continues
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31
JMM's Shibu Soren, BJP's Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand
-
The swab samples of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana were collected on Saturday for Covid-19 tests, a statement said.
Health workers also took samples of Press Adviser Abhishek Prasad, senior personal secretary Sunil Srivastav and other officialsworking in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said a government statement.
Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence since July 8 after coming in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who have tested positive for Covid-19.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Swab samples of Jharkhand CM, wife collected for tests
Both Thakur and Mahato are being treated at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Covid-19 tests should be conducted on the maximum number of people, particularly those showing the slightest of the symptoms, to treat them as well as to curb the spread of the infection, Soren was quoted as saying in the statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU