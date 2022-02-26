JUST IN
Swadeshi Jagran Manch urges government to reject new Air India CEO

This comes as government agencies carry out what one government official said were more intensive than usual background checks on Ayci

Ilker Aycı
Ilker Aycı was the chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 to 2022. Under his watch the airline became a mega carrier

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch is calling on the government to block the appointment of Ilker Ayci (pictured) as chief executive of Air India, citing his previous political links in Turkey, with which New Delhi has strained relations.
This comes as government agencies carry out what one government official said were more intensive than usual background checks on Ayci, who was an adviser in 1994 to Erdogan, when the Turkish president was mayor of Istanbul. Ayci, a former chairman of Turkish Airlines, did not answer repeated calls by Reuters for comment.
First Published: Sat, February 26 2022. 02:13 IST

