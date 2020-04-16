Tablighi leader booked to GMAT online exam: The latest on Covid-19 crisis

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to Covid-19, police said on Wednesday.



Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Markaz last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly disease.



An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of

The Income Tax department has issued over 1.02 million refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore within a week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Wednesday. The Finance Ministry had last week said it will fast track issuance of pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, which will benefit around 1.4 million taxpayers, to provide relief to individuals and businesses hit by Covid-19 outbreak.



GMAT to be conducted online from April 20

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), accepted as admission criterion by over 2,000 business schools across the globe, will be conducted online from April 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Global Management Admission Council, which conducts the test, said the registrations were opened on Tuesday. The test is conducted at over 650 test centres in 114 countries.

Sack Mamata’s officials who fail to enforce lockdown: Guv

Unhappy over the way the lockdown is being enforced in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said police and civil officials not following protocol be shown the door and deployment of central paramilitary forces be considered, drawing a sharp reaction from CM Mamata Banerjee, who advised Raj Bhavan to eschew politics in times of crisis.