Taken up Covishield travel issue at highest levels: Adar Poonawalla

Amidst reports that people who have taken the (SII) manufactured vaccine, Covishield, will face challenges in travelling to Europe, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Monday that he has taken up the issue at the ‘highest levels’.

In a tweet from his official handle, Poonawalla said, “I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covisshield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.”

He said that he hopes to resolve the issue soon.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest India plans to take this matter of non-inclusion of Covishield in the list of approved vaccines for Eurpean Union (EU) ‘Green Pass’ up with the This pass, which will be launched from July 1, is required for easy travel to and within the

The Ministry of External Affairs, reports suggest, has taken this up with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the drug regulator.

While Covishield has not been included in the list of vaccines for the Green Pass, the manufactured vaccine Vaxzevria has been approved by the EMA. People who have got a Vaxzevria shot can enter the EU.

The EU had said sometime back that member states can issue certificates for vaccines that have received EMA nod.

At present, only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA – Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

The move is surprising as Covishield features in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use List (EUL) and is also supplied by the vaccine alliance Covax.