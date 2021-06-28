Taken up Covishield travel issue at highest levels: Adar Poonawalla

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Is India ready for vaccine rollout? Key Covid updates of the last 24 hours
-
Amidst reports that people who have taken the Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, will face challenges in travelling to Europe, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Monday that he has taken up the issue at the ‘highest levels’.
In a tweet from his official handle, Poonawalla said, “I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covisshield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.”
He said that he hopes to resolve the issue soon.
Meanwhile, reports also suggest India plans to take this matter of non-inclusion of Covishield in the list of approved vaccines for Eurpean Union (EU) ‘Green Pass’ up with the EU. This pass, which will be launched from July 1, is required for easy travel to and within the EU.
The Ministry of External Affairs, reports suggest, has taken this up with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator.
While Covishield has not been included in the list of vaccines for the Green Pass, the AstraZeneca manufactured vaccine Vaxzevria has been approved by the EMA. People who have got a Vaxzevria shot can enter the EU.
The EU had said sometime back that member states can issue certificates for vaccines that have received EMA nod.
At present, only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA – Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
The move is surprising as Covishield features in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use List (EUL) and is also supplied by the vaccine alliance Covax.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU