Talks are on to resolve Ladakh standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Singh said he conveyed to US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper that India and China have existing mechanisms to resolve 'problems' through talks

Rajnath Singh asserted that the government will not allow India’s pride to be hurt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the government will not allow India’s pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the row.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation to end the face-off, Singh said he conveyed to US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper that India and China have existing mechanisms to resolve “problems” through talks.

First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 01:36 IST

