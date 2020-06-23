Tamil Nadu adds 2,516 new cases on Tuesday, total tally at 35,339

JUST IN
Business Standard

The state also tested 23,921 persons for Covid-19 today

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 2,516 new cases of coronavirus. Of the total, 1,380 were reported from Chennai.

The state also tested 23,921 persons for Covid-19 today.

ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: Concept of 'second wave' is flawed, dangerous

The state health department said that while 39 patients succumbed to the disease, 1,227 patients were cured and discharged.

With today's addition, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 64,603. While 35,339 patients have been cured and discharged, 833 people have succumbed to the disease so far.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 19:41 IST

