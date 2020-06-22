Tamil Nadu adds 2,710 new coronavirus cases in highest single-day spike

reported 2,710 new cases on Monday, which is the highest single day spike. According to the State Health Department 37 people have died due to the virus.

Of the total new cases reported, 1,487 are from Chennai, the Department said, adding that 25,234 persons were tested today.

The number of patients discharged stood at 1,358.

Total number of cases in currently stands at 62,087, with 34,112 people having been discharged, while 794 people died due to Covid-19.