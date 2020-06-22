JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Ladakh: Gen Naravane discusses security situation with top commanders
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 2,710 new coronavirus cases in highest single-day spike

1,487 are from Chennai, 25,234 persons tested across state today

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

coronavirus, test
The number of patients discharged stood at 1,358.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,710 new Coronavirus cases on Monday, which is the highest single day spike. According to the State Health Department 37 people have died due to the virus.

Of the total new cases reported, 1,487 are from Chennai, the Department said, adding that 25,234 persons were tested today.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases per lakh among the lowest globally, says govt

The number of patients discharged stood at 1,358.

Total number of cases in Tamil Nadu currently stands at 62,087, with 34,112 people having been discharged, while 794 people died due to Covid-19.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 20:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU