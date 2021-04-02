Tamil Nadu adds 3,290 new Covid cases on Friday, 1,188 from Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Level of testing should not be scaled down: Tamil Nadu govt to DMs
Tamil Nadu's daily Covid case count crosses 1,000 after 80 days
STATSGURU: Here's how the world's coronavirus vaccine map looks like
No coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai till Monday due to Co-Win app glitch
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
-
Tamil Nadu added 3,290 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 1,188 were from Chennai.
Across the State, 85,494 persons were tested, while 1,715 patients were discharged and 12 died, according to State Health Department.
Across the State the total case load stood at 892,780, while 861,424 people were discharged and 12,750 people have died till now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU