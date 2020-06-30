JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Mumbai Police tighten security around Taj Hotels after terror threats

USFDA to release guidance on Covid-19 vaccine approval: Report
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 3,943 new positive cases, 2,393 from Chennai alone

Overall tally crosses 90,000, death toll at 1,201

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

coronavirus, test
As many as 50,074 patients have been discharged so far and 1,201 people have died.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 90,000 with new 3,943 cases reported today. Total number of positive cases now stands at 90,167 in the state.

Of the 3,943 new cases of Coronavirus reported today, 2,393 are from Chennai. According to State Health Department 2,325 patients were discharged and 60 people died on Monday due to Covid-19.

As many as 50,074 patients have been discharged so far and 1,201 people have died.
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU