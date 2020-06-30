Tamil Nadu adds 3,943 new positive cases, 2,393 from Chennai alone

The number of Covid-19 cases in crossed 90,000 with new 3,943 cases reported today. Total number of positive cases now stands at 90,167 in the state.

Of the 3,943 new cases of reported today, 2,393 are from Chennai. According to State Health Department 2,325 patients were discharged and 60 people died on Monday due to Covid-19.

As many as 50,074 patients have been discharged so far and 1,201 people have died.