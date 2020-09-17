Tamil Nadu adds 5,560 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally at 525,420

added 5,560 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total, 992 were reported in Chennai.



According to the State Health Department, 82,683 persons were tested in the 24-hour period. While 5,524 patients were cured and discharged, 59 new Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the period.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 525,420. While 4,70,192 people have been cured and discharged so far. 8,618 people have succumbed to the disease.